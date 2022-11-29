CPD announces charges in March shooting of 12-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood who was returning from her birthday dinner with family when she was shot in the head in March.

At a news conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of 22-year-old Malik Parish and 20-year-old Abdul Ali for the death of Nyzireya Moore. The girl was shot in the head while inside a car with her family and later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

CPD’s investigation is ongoing, as a third offender is still at large, police said.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown called the monthslong case heartbreaking.

“I want to thank the hard work of Area 1 homicide detectives who worked tirelessly to bring some measure of peace to the victim’s family and ensure these offenders were brought to justice,” Brown said.

CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said information from an anonymous witness was a “pivotal point” in breaking the case. Parish and Ali face additional charges of being in a stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting. Ali is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

On the night of the shooting, police say Nyzireya was sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by a family member in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. The family was returning from a birthday dinner. Three men then began firing from the street at a different car. The targeted car sped away as the men apparently continued shooting, striking the passing family, according to police.

“They chose to fire at this separate car and a stray bullet hits this poor 12-year-old who just finished celebrating her birthday with her family,” Deenihan said.

Nyzireya’s mother was in the car, and another female family member was driving, according to the police report. When her family heard the gunshots and realized the girl had been hit, they immediately sought medical care.

Nyzireya was in critical condition when she arrived at Comer Children’s Hospital and later died. She had suffered severe brain injuries.

“I want to ask everyone to continue praying for this family who have had to endure the worst of times,” Brown said. “Let’s also remember the 12-year-old and honor her. She had a whole life ahead of her and it was taken by senseless gun violence.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he had spoken with the victim’s mother, who shared her gratitude for CPD’s “constant work” on the case, even though “their hearts are still broken.”

“There’s not too much relief there,” Holmes said. “She just wants to thank the Chicago Police Department for getting [the offenders] off the streets and stopping them from shooting someone else.”