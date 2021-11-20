The Cincinnati Police Department will receive over $6 million in grant funds to hire additional police officers, according to an announcement made by the Department of Justice.

According to the release, the grant money was awarded through the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The program, which has awarded over $139 million to 183 law agencies across the United States, is intended to "reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing."

CPD, one of two agencies in the Southern District of Ohio to receive funding, was awarded $6.25 million to hire 50 additional police officers. According to Cincinnati Police, approximately 1,000 officers work for the CPD currently.

Whitehall Police Department, located in Franklin County, will receive $750,000 to hire six additional officers.

According to the DOJ, an additionally 1,066 full-time law enforcement professionals will be hired across the country with the awarded grant money.

"Funding for the 183 agencies awarded grants this week will be used to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities," read the release.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CPD awarded over $6 million in grants to hire additional officers