CPD body cam video released of fatal Morgan Park police shooting
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video Wednesday night, from a deadly police shooting that happened last month on the South Side.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video Wednesday night, from a deadly police shooting that happened last month on the South Side.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
After ripping through June, AI stocks haven't bounced much during quarterly earnings to end the summer.
Researchers at Northwestern University developed an implant that can continuously monitor an organ’s temperature for signs of infection and inflammation. The tech will be used to determine and preemptively treat organ transplant rejection in a noninvasive way.
The Polaroid I-2 is the first truly high-end Polaroid in decades. But at $599 it's only for the super fans.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. But it could have been Dricus Du Plessis were it not for a mysterious foot injury.
It come in three colors for only $100. The post TikTok convinced me I need a chic shoe cabinet, and this one from Amazon looks like a gorgeous piece of furniture appeared first on In The Know.
The Nissan Hardbody was a staple on and off American roads throughout the 1980s and into the the mid 1990s before it was replaced with the Frontier line.
Should you stay home from work or school if you're under the weather? Here's how to navigate sick etiquette at this stage of the pandemic.
Snap up crazy-good bargains, like a retinol moisturizer that shoppers gush over for a mere $21.
Pinterest today announced it's introducing novel computer vision technology that will use shape, size, and form to identify various body types across the over 5 billion images on its platform with the goal of making its search more inclusive. The company says the patent-pending technology will be used to shape its algorithms, allowing Pinterest users to see more diverse search results that include different body shapes. The company noted that body size discrimination harmed 34 million Americans in 2019, according to data from the Campaign for Size Freedom, even though one-third of the world's population is plus-size.
Deion Sanders' team is a big deal in the betting world, too.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
82% said it's a bad time to purchase a home in August, matching the all-time high hit the prior month.
Available in the eBay app for iOS to start, with the Android app to follow in the coming weeks, the tool can automatically write a title and description based on a photo, as well as information including a product release date, and suggest a category, subcategory, list price and shipping cost. The tool builds on eBay's other efforts to inject AI into the selling process, including AI-generated product catalog descriptions and a background removal tool for listing photos.
The U.S. Coast Guard doesn't look kindly on people taking their "manifestly unsafe" watercraft out for a stroll.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
The practice has been called "factory-like" with influencers filming in a similar environment to a call center — everyone streaming in the same room or area — hawking products to thousands of viewers.
The fan membership platform Patreon is beginning to roll out a chat feature, connecting creators directly with their fanbase in a group message. The offering will become available to some creators today, but will spread more broadly within the coming months. Patreon has long had an integration with Discord, which automatically adds patrons at certain membership tiers to a paywalled Discord server (so long as the patron has their Discord account linked to Patreon).
Max looks set to move into the sports streaming business in the coming weeks. Warner Bros. Discovery may try to get users hooked by offering live sports at no extra cost for several months before charging extra for them.