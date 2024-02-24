CPD: CCL holder shoots suspect, foils robbery attempt in the Loop

CHICAGO — A robbery at a business in the loop was foiled by a valid FOID card and CCL holder late Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said an offender entered a commercial business in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. and attempted to take property from inside the business.

At that point, a person — who police said is a valid FOID card and CCL holder — pulled out a gun and shot the offender, who then fled the scene without stealing anything from the business.

A short time later, the offender was found and taken into police custody, according to CPD, before being taken to a local hospital, where the offender is listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Area detectives are continuing to investigate, and charges are pending from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

