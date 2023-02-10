CPD: Charges to be announced in Benito Juarez high school shooting that left 2 students dead, 2 wounded
Chicago police are expected to announce charges Friday afternoon in the deadly December shooting at Benito Juarez High School.
The 4:30 p.m. news conference will be held at Chicago police headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave.
Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were killed in the attack and two other students were wounded on Dec. 16, 2022, at dismissal outside the Pilsen school, 2150 S. Laflin St.
Check back on this developing story.