CPD: Chickasaw Lighthorse, FBI investigate homicide in Chickasha

Oct. 20—Chickasha Police found a homicide victim in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of S. 13th St.

The Chickasha Police Department (CPD) said the body of the adult male showed "obvious signs of homicide."

Because the victim was a member of a federally recognized tribe, the Chickasaw Nation Lighthouse Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were notified and responded to the scene. These agencies will continue the investigation, according to CPD.

CPD reported that a person of interest was identified and taken into custody at the scene.