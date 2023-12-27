Armed group carries out at least 4 robberies within 2 hours: CPD

TechCrunch

The gist of the story is, LAION, a dataset used to train many popular open source and commercial AI image generators, including Stable Diffusion and Imagen, contains thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. A watchdog group based at Stanford, the Stanford Internet Observatory, worked with anti-abuse charities to identify the illegal material and report the links to law enforcement. Now, LAION, a nonprofit, has taken down its training data and pledged to remove the offending materials before republishing it.