CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd.

On Jan. 10, a suspect was arrested in connection with the 1 p.m. hotel shooting.

The victim was identified as Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23 of Columbus, who was pronounced deceased at Adena Regional Medical Center, according to the CPD.

Officers were told the identity of the suspect and that he ran south from the scene. Officers set up a perimeter around the last known location where he was seen. He was later located by Chillicothe Police Officers and Ross County Sheriff Deputies inside the perimeter in the wooded area west of the Bridge Street bridge near the Scioto River.

The Gazette does not name uncharged suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Contact her at 740-349-1106, email her at Mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: CPD investigating fatal shooting on Plaza Blvd.