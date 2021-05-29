CPD officer who killed man investigated for road rage incident, sources say
The man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is the Chicago police officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez, sources tell the ABC7 I-Team.
"The defendant is not competent to proceed," the judge ruled after a psychiatric evaluation
Taiwan has accused China of disrupting its Covid-19 vaccine rollout as it grapples with its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The war of words began on Wednesday when President Tsai Ing-wen directly accused China of blocking a deal with BioNTech, the German company which sells the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer Inc. The contract was reportedly for about 5 million doses. “We had almost completed the contract signing with the German manufacturer at one point, but it has been delayed till now because China has interfered,” Ms Tsai told a party meeting, repeating the assertion on her Facebook page. Then on Thursday, Taiwan’s health minister Chen Shih-chung revealed that Germany’s Pfizer-BioNTech asked for the removal of the word “country” from a joint press release on the planned Covid-19 vaccine sale a week before the deal collapsed. China claims Taiwan – which functions like any other nation with its own government and military – as its own territory, and the ruling Communist party has threatened to invade the island if Taipei does not agree to Beijing’s rule. Taiwan faces an acute shortage of vaccines to fight the current outbreak and the government has accused Beijing of seeking to exploit its predicament by spreading fake news and pushing the island of 24 million to take Chinese-made vaccines, but this appears to be a further escalation.
Republican senators blocked efforts to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kris Van Cleave takes a look.
Arriving for her first Covid vaccination earlier this year, Lady Nicola Mendelsohn was brimming with hope and excitement. The Facebook vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa has follicular lymphoma, an incurable blood cancer. The disease meant she had been placed on the clinically vulnerable list at the start of the pandemic and advised to shield. Which she did, along with her four children and husband at their house in North London – even while others were enjoying the breaks between lockdowns to go out and socialise. For her, and others with the illness, vaccination represented a longed-for way out of a lengthy spell stuck at home. “When I went for my vaccine, it was probably the time I’d seen the most people in one place [since before the pandemic] and it was very emotional,” she says, when we speak over Zoom, ahead of World Blood Cancer Day today. “I had tears rolling from my eyes as I was arriving because I thought: ‘Here it is! Here’s the hope.’” Lady Mendelsohn had no reason to think otherwise. She’d received no guidance to suggest she should proceed with caution, even after vaccination. But following her first jab, Lady Mendelsohn, 49, noticed worrying evidence emerging: “That [the vaccine] might not work on people who have immunocompromised diseases, which blood cancer absolutely is,” she says. “About half a million people in the UK fit into that and 230,000 of them have blood cancer.” Having founded the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation in 2019, she wanted answers, not only for herself but also for others living with the condition. So after receiving her second jab, Lady Mendelsohn paid for an antibody test. The result was devastating. It showed, she says, “I haven’t got any antibodies. None, It was gut-wrenching.” But at least the knowledge offers certainty. “Others living with blood cancer or other immunocompromised illnesses, they’ve actually no idea whether they’re protected unless they’ve had an antibody test,” she says, “which isn’t being offered.” For a number of those with blood cancer, this ignorance has proved fatal already. “Some people who have spent the year shielding and had their two vaccines have contracted Covid [afterwards],” she says, “and some have even gone on and died, which is just awful. “We’ve [also] seen a massive rise in people with blood cancer accounting for a higher proportion of the new intensive care Covid admissions than we did a year ago.” In other words, doubly vaccinated blood cancer patients have been going about their lives, assuming they were protected against Covid. Yet current evidence suggests the vaccines might not work on them, and indeed have been shown not to, as in Lady Mendelsohn’s case. I last met the warm and amicable executive in 2018, ahead of the Facebook Communities Summit Europe in London. We talked about the Facebook group she is part of for those living with follicular lymphoma. Back then it had fewer than 6,000 members – today it has almost 8,000. Within this global community, however, there’s “very little awareness this [possible lack of protection from the vaccine] might be an issue,” says Lady Mendelsohn. “That’s why I decided I wanted to talk about this publicly, because what [other group members] are saying to me is: ‘No one’s given me advice on this; there’s no communication. My own doctors don’t know.’ People are feeling forgotten. Everything has started to open now but they’re feeling: ‘Actually that’s not going to be possible for people like me.’” For Lady Mendelsohn, one of the most powerful British women in the tech industry, the consequences of knowing she has no protection against Covid are profound. She must continue to shield – even from her youngest son, Zac. At 16, he still attends school and so she has to distance from him at home, for fear he could unwittingly pass on the virus with potentially fatal results. “He has had to keep away from me in the house, I can’t give him hugs, so that’s not easy,” she says. “It’s challenging. Now we’ve got the lateral flow tests and he’s doing those, but it is difficult. At dinner he sits at the furthest end of the table and we keep the windows open. We just can’t be too careful.” Her family are, of course, highly conscious of the risks. “That’s not a burden you want your kids to have,” she says. “Other kids are meeting up now, they’re hanging out with each other but, bless him, my son isn’t doing that. He says to me: ‘Mum, nothing’s more important than you, and so I want to do what I can to support you.’ That’s gorgeous but you don’t want your 16-year-old to say that.” She admits there have been benefits to working from home throughout. “Having my grown children at home has been lovely,” she says, “and having dinner every night with my family, because when you last saw me I was probably off a plane from somewhere that morning and was going off the next day, so that’s a very different kind of lifestyle we’ve been having and it’s something I’ve enjoyed a lot.”
Nintendo is expected to reveal the new console in the near future, ahead of the video-game industry's annual trade show in June.
Authorities arrested three suspects connected to three separate robberies against elderly Asian people on the same day in San Francisco, the SFPD announced on Thursday. The first incident: The SFPD responded to a call for an attempted robbery against a 68-year-old Asian man at a bus stop at Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street in Japantown on May 14, according to CBS San Francisco. Authorities identified the suspect as Pete Vines, 24, on May 21.
Video captured the 37-year-old mother throwing punches at the teen, police say.
Millicent Simmonds is at the forefront of a cultural movement to hire more actors with disabilities. The young performer knew she wanted to pursue an acting career after working with director Todd Haynes in “Wonderstruck” in 2017, and thanks to director John Krasinski, the deaf actor scored her breakout role as Regan Abbott in “A […]
The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.
Three men arrested over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy knew there were technical problems with the cabins, but kept them running for financial reasons, prosecutors said in a legal filing. The cable way connecting the northern town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain plunged to the ground on Sunday after the lead cable snapped, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy. The owner of the cable-car company and two employees were aware the system was not working properly and deliberately placed fork-shaped clamps on the emergency brakes to prevent them from constantly kicking in, prosecutors said.
A Philadelphia woman is on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia last week.
A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was set on fire in South Deering, Chicago police say.
Myths about Social Security, such as it is going bankrupt create a false narrative that the retirement program is insolvent.
‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’
Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January
‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says
Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors
Senate Republicans use the filibuster to block a Jan. 6 commission on the pro-Trump Capitol riot. Here are the questions that may go unanswered as a consequence.
Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker
Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence