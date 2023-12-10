CPD looking for missing 11-year-old boy with autism

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said Sunday they’re looking for a “missing and endangered” 11-year-old boy.

Police said Rocky Tippens left his home at 8:45 p.m. Friday from the 7200 block of Rathbun Avenue Friday. Police said he ran through the yard wearing no shoes and jumped a fence.

Police said Rocky Tippens is described as just under 5 feet tall and approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants or shorts.

“Rocky suffers from autism and ADHD and Rocky recently ran away, but returned shortly after,” according to Cleveland police.

Police said anyone with information can call the police non-emergency number at (216) 621-1234 or the Fourth District Police Station at (216) 623-5400.

