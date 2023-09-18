CPD offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest in shooting

Sep. 18—UPDATE: Drozda is currently in police custody after being apprehended at the Red Roof Inn in Hartselle, AL on Monday, Sept. 18, according to CPD.

The Cullman City Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old John Drozda, after a Sunday shooting on the West side of the city of Cullman which left one person dead.

According to CPD, the shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, around the 200 block of Hickory Ave. SW. When police arrived the suspect — identified by CPD as Drozda — had already fled the scene. A 37-year-old male had sustained critical injuries from a single gunshot wound and was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of his wounds.

After being reached by phone on Monday, CPD Communications Officer Adam Clark told The Times the department would not be releasing the name of the deceased until the family had been contacted. Clark said an investigation is ongoing into the events leading up to the shooting, but it is believed to be an isolated incident and that the victim and Drozda were acquainted.

The public is encouraged to use caution and to call 911 if encountering Drozda, who according to police, is to be considered to be armed and dangerous.

