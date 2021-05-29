Family of man killed in Chicago police shooting call for cop's badge

The Telegraph

Ministers have reacted with fury to “playgroup” style meditation sessions that prison bosses are using to flush out biases among staff. The sessions involve prison and probation staff closing their eyes to imagine walking through a park where they come across different people, after which they are challenged to say if everyone they “saw” was white, able-bodied or in a heterosexual relationship. It is part of a series of activities and resources issued this month to prison and probation managers to teach staff about “intersectionality,” a concept defining discrimination and privilege coined by the black civil rights activist and feminist Kimberlé Crenshaw. The session, entitled Walk in the Park: guided walk/meditation, says it aims to spark an “honest conversation” among participants about their norms and stereotypes to find ways of "changing the status quo".