Family of man killed in Chicago police shooting call for cop's badge
Chicago police Officer Evan Solano is also being investigated for involvement in a Logan Square road rage incident that was caught on camera, sources told the ABC7 I-Team.
Ministers have reacted with fury to “playgroup” style meditation sessions that prison bosses are using to flush out biases among staff. The sessions involve prison and probation staff closing their eyes to imagine walking through a park where they come across different people, after which they are challenged to say if everyone they “saw” was white, able-bodied or in a heterosexual relationship. It is part of a series of activities and resources issued this month to prison and probation managers to teach staff about “intersectionality,” a concept defining discrimination and privilege coined by the black civil rights activist and feminist Kimberlé Crenshaw. The session, entitled Walk in the Park: guided walk/meditation, says it aims to spark an “honest conversation” among participants about their norms and stereotypes to find ways of "changing the status quo".
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in the Logan section of the city early Sunday morning.
MLB plans to crack down on the rash of pitchers using illegal substances among other changes in baseball.
‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said
Six years after donning a Dallas Mavericks’ jersey, the Los Angeles Clippers’ point guard is still proving to be a thorn for all who rep Big D.
Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day, which the VP did the next day. Haley has not as of Sunday.
Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.
After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation's capital of Ottawa was among those lowered to half-staff. “To honor the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower and all federal buildings be flown at half-mast,” Trudeau tweeted.
The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown.
GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.
North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.
Previously, DC police have maintained they were "not involved in the unscheduled movement of the president from Lafayette Square."
The 2021 version of the Charles Schwab Challenge felt normal, save for the absence of the late Susan Nix.
Boris Johnson will delay his honeymoon by a year and return to work after the bank holiday weekend following his secret wedding to Carrie Johnson on Saturday. The Telegraph understands the Prime Minister and his new wife will take their honeymoon in the summer of 2022, when they will also hold a belated, bigger wedding celebration. Mrs Johnson, previously Carrie Symonds, agreed to take her husband’s surname after the pair tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral. Planning for the wedding had been so closely guarded that even Number 10 insiders were none the wiser, with one saying: “It was a total surprise.” The first photographs of the couple on their wedding day emerged on Sunday, with Mrs Johnson smiling in a white dress and floral headband and Mr Johnson in a dark suit and blue tie.
The Clippers outscored the Mavs 213-159 since being down 30-11 in the first quarter of Game 3.
A small jet carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake on Saturday, and authorities indicated that no one on board survived. The Cessna C501 crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport about 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Rutherford County rescue crews were still at the scene of the crash late Saturday and planned to work through the night, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said at a news conference.
Israel's opposition parties are close to a coalition agreement to form a "government of change".
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a wedding kept so under wraps that his office did not confirm it until the following day. "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said on Sunday. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.