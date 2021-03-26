CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation

A CPD officer is retiring before possibly being fired over his involvement in a deadly Chicago police shooting investigation dating back to 2014.

Video Transcript

- A Chicago police officer accused of lying about a deadly shooting in 2014 is now retiring from the force before possibly being fired. Saharat Sampim claimed that he saw 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh point a gun at a police officer, who then fatally shot McIntosh. Last year, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended that Sampim be fired for falsely describing what happened. That agency declared the shooting of McIntosh as justified.

