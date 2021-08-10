CPD officer's killing provides biggest test of Lightfoot's term so far
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing one of the biggest challenges of her political career: the murder of a Chicago police officer during a time of police reform.
Chicago continues to mourn 29-year-old Officer Ella French while her partner remains hospitalized.
A Chicago police officer was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted during a traffic stop on Saturday.
Chicago Police Officer Ella French was part of a special unit known as "Community Safety Team," but some of the force are critical of the team.
Flags across Chicago flew at half-staff on Monday following a weekend of bloodshed that saw two police officers shot, one fatally.
Chicago police said a 29-year-old female officer died and a second officer was seriously wounded after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop. The officer killed Saturday night was identified as Ella French. Elise Preston reports.
French was part of a three-officer Community Safety Team that pulled over a car due to expired plates, police say
