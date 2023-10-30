CPD questions suspect in West Side Halloween party shooting
Chicago police are questioning a suspect as part of their investigation into a shooting at a West Side Halloween party that left 15 people wounded Sunday.
Chicago police are questioning a suspect as part of their investigation into a shooting at a West Side Halloween party that left 15 people wounded Sunday.
Burt's Bees, Elemis, Garnier, Pond's: These cleansers are safe, gentle and work in a flash.
In short, our editors must pick a new car that would make a perfect accessory for Halloween. Is it just a Jeep since almost all their cars are named after things you could also dress up as for Halloween? You must explain why it would be good for Halloween, be it by itself OR as an accessory for your own costume (for example, picking a Ferrari 308 because you're going as Magnum P.I., but like a new car version of that).
Halloween is around the corner, but data from the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll suggests that most U.S. adults won’t be donning costumes for the celebration this year.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
The Federal Reserve is set to stand pat on interest rates this week, while economic data continues to leave open the question of what the coming months have in store for the central bank.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
With its impressive record of writing zingers that come to pass, 'The Simpsons' makes a bold prediction about Elon Musk and that poor little blue bird.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
The reviews and Xs are in: Critics and fans alike are pleased by the 'Billions' endgame.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.
The Chargers flew to a 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday night.
The Clippers had no issue locking down the reigning No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.