CPD responds to large groups of people downtown; 2 officers injured

The Telegraph

There are two distinct camps when it comes to getting dressed post-lockdown: One will be lamenting the fact that they can no longer wear loungewear 24 hours a day after (I hope) July 19. The other will be bouncing off the walls with excitement at the prospect of having excuses to dress up again. Lady Gaga is clearly a member of the latter school of thought. The actress and singer was in her native New York last week, and was pictured coming and going from the Plaza hotel in an array of glamorous