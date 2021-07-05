CPD responds to large groups of people downtown; 2 officers injured
Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.
Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said. The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city’s West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city's South Side left two people dead and four others wounded. Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics.
This might just be one quarterback competition Bears head coach Matt Nagy wins.
Pope Francis has had surgery to remove part of his left colon in what the Vatican has described as a planned procedure. Doctors say the bowel problems that the 84-year-old pope was experiencing are very common in older people, although only about 10% to 20% of people with similar problems require surgery. According to the Vatican, Pope Francis had the left part of his bowel removed in a three-hour operation Sunday at a Rome hospital.
The clips compare the messages shared by both Mr Jones and Mr Carlson
In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $94.70, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day.
There are two distinct camps when it comes to getting dressed post-lockdown: One will be lamenting the fact that they can no longer wear loungewear 24 hours a day after (I hope) July 19. The other will be bouncing off the walls with excitement at the prospect of having excuses to dress up again. Lady Gaga is clearly a member of the latter school of thought. The actress and singer was in her native New York last week, and was pictured coming and going from the Plaza hotel in an array of glamorous
HBO MaxHello, readers.I have a big secret to tell you. But you have to promise you won’t get mad.When you watch the new Gossip Girl, premiering Thursday on HBO Max, you’ll learn what it is. But it’s just so juicy I can’t help but dish now. In fact, if I’m going to talk about this show, it’s kind of the most important thing to tell you. It won’t affect how you feel about it. I swear.It’s a funny story, actually. They tried to tell us we couldn’t talk about it, but we stood our ground. We thought
Some are continuing to celebrate July 4th on the 5th with a parade, which is something many communities canceled this year.
A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.
In Contra Costa County, the fire department says it responded to 48 grass and exterior and five structure fires Sunday night.
Not everyone was celebrating the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this weekend. Particularly unenthusiastic were four prominent media outlets, who delivered decidedly downbeat assessments of the significance of American independence and its symbols. The New York Times published a report on the implications of displaying the American flag. The Times article was headlined […]
Micah Longstreet’s parents say he left their home at 4 a.m. on July 3. Detectives are still trying to find him.
The cancellation came in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
To Kill A Mockingbird will no longer be taught to pupils at a secondary school after teachers claimed the book promotes a "white saviour" narrative. The seminal text is to be excluded from classrooms at James Gillespie High School in Edinburgh as part of wider plans to decolonise the curriculum amid concerns over its "dated" approach to race. The 1960 work tells the story of a black man in Alabama who is falsely accused of rape by the town's citizens and later defended by a white lawyer, Atticus
Park officials said the ride had been inspected just one day earlier and was “in sound working order.”
The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly --...
The Biden administration is pushing for a "compromise solution" in stalled OPEC+ oil output talks, a White House spokesperson said on Monday. OPEC+ ministers called off those talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to curbs on output. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters there has been no progress toward a deal.
LONDON (Reuters) -British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement.