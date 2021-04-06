CPD scores two drug arrests on same day

Apr. 5—An attempt to make contact with a citizen last Saturday and a smoking vehicle with flashers on led Crossville police officers to the seizure of illegal drugs and arrest of two local persons.

Stephen Jacob Willis, 33, 31 Burnett St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served an attachment for failure to appear.

That arrest also resulted in a Tennessee Department of Children's Services referral because of the presence of two children younger than the age of 3.

In the second incident, Nathan Nathaniel Hunter, 40, 144 Hillcrest Dr., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The first incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. when Crossville MPtl. Joshua Mangas went to the Villager Inn to serve an attachment for failure to appear on Willis.

The officer wrote when he arrived at Apt. 256, he smelled the scent of marijuana and could see two small children through an open door.

A female was present, and a man identified as Willis arrived shortly after police. A cursory look around the room yielded a bowl of marijuana beside a desk. It was spotted during an attempt to hide the contraband.

Also observed were two dab pens, a pipe, three containers with drug residue and a bowl of burnt marijuana.

The room was rented by the female present who gave consent to search. Consent to search a dresser was not granted and, as Mangus prepared to leave to obtain a search warrant, information came that there were two "eight balls" of meth in the dresser.

"Eight ball" is street slang normally used to describe one-eighth of an ounce of an illegal drug.

The resulting search yielded three bags of meth, digital scales, two scoops, a glass pipe and a small zipper bag.

Around 10:15 p.m., Crossville Sptl. Corey Freeman was en route to a call when he passed by the S&K Market on N. Main St. and spotted a 2001 Chevrolet in the parking lot with warning flashers on and smoking. The driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of the car.

Freeman stopped his patrol car to investigate and wrote in his report he had trouble waking the driver to the point of attempting to break out a window to check on the man, who was later identified as Hunter.

A syringe and metal can used for drug use was found in plain view, along with an orange pill. An ambulance and the fire department was summoned to the scene. Hunter declined medical attention and attempted a field sobriety test.

Hunter was then taken to the Justice Center, where the suspect began squirming and then was quoted as stating, "Bro, why did you have me sit on this?"

He then produced a plastic bag of what appeared to contain meth.

He later gave a statement to Crossville MPtl. Crystal Massey in which he allegedly admitted to trying to destroy narcotics in the back seat of the patrol car.

Hunter was charged with driving under the influence, possession of meth, possession of alprazolam, tampering with evidence, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set for Hunter at $11,500. Bond for Willis was set at $52,500 with no bond set on the attachment.

Both men will make appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com