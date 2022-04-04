CPD seeks assistance identifying allege thieve(s). Here's the details.

CANTON—According to a post on the City of Canton Police Department Facebook page, the department is looking for assistance in identifying the owner of the suspect vehicle and suspects involved in the theft of catalytic converters from Fulton County Rural Transport buses.

The thefts occurred Friday, April 1 between 4 and 5 a.m.

This, according to the post, is the latest in a string of catalytic convertor thefts in Canton and surrounding areas.

Should you have any information on the stolen convertors, contact the Canton Police Department, 309-647-5131 or Crimestoppers.

