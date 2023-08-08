CPD seeks passenger who fled during traffic stop

Aug. 8—CAIRO- Cairo Police Department arrested Asiana Jackson this week after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of multiple bags of controlled substances. However, CPD is still on the search for passenger Brandon Dayon Adams, who fled the scene after pushing off an officer during the search.

According to reports, Officer Austin Asbell was on patrol in the area of US Hwy. 84 E and and Airport Road when he observed a vehicle traveling west in the outside lane. The vehicle began to approach Asbell, before crossing the lines and nearly striking a motorcycle in the inside lane. As the vehicle passed, Asbell realized the windows were tinted so darkly he couldn't see the driver or passenger. He attempted to catch up to the vehicle, as it sped through a red light. Asbell reported he then initiated his sirens and pulled over the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Windwood Villa Apartments, where the driver, later identified as Jackson, began to walk toward an apartment. Asbell commanded her to stop, before making contact with her and explaining the reason for the stop.

Asbell requested Jackson's license several times, before Jackson eventually retrieved it from the vehicle. While retrieving it, Asbell noticed the passenger, identified as Adams, put on a backpack and exit the vehicle.

Asbell said he advised Adams that he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and to take off the backpack. Asbell then attempted to take the backpack from Adams, but Adams pushed off Asbell and began to flee.

Asbell pursued Adams, giving verbal commands for him to stop, but he eventually lost sight of Adams after chasing him around the complex.

Asbell returned to his patrol vehicle after losing Adams and placed Jackson in handcuffs, before conducting a search of her vehicle.

While Asbell conducted an interior search, Sgt. Chris Sapp arrived on scene to retrace the steps of the foot pursuit. While retracing the steps, Sapp located a black backpack that had been tossed into a bush.

Asbell confirmed it was the one he has commanded Adams to remove. Sapp turned the backpack over to Asbell for search purposes.

Inside of the bag, Asbell located four large mason jars containing approximately 9 ounces of marijuana, 4 sandwich bags containing approximately 40 grams of cocaine, 47 small ziplock bags containing cocaine and approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, the backpack contained a cellphone and multiple unused baggies.

The contraband was turned over to Investigator Dewayne Pearson, who took over the remainder of the case.

Jackson was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic signal, window tint, no seatbelt, felony trafficking of cocaine, felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Warrants have been issued for Adams, who faces a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of an officer, felony trafficking of cocaine, felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Pearson explained both individuals will be charged for the drugs, because they both had access to them.

"It's very common for drug dealers to have females drive them around and give them a small portion of the money," Pearson said.

Pearson asked anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Adams to contact CPD or their local police department, as they often work together on cases that cross county lines.