Chicago police shoot suspect in Jaslyn Adams murder during I-290 chase
Chicago police say charges are pending against a man shot by officers on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday afternoon.
One of two people suspected of killing young Jaslyn Adams in Homan Square was shot multiple times after a highway chase. One of two people suspected of shooting and killing seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald’s drive-thru was shot by Chicago Police after a highway car chase. Police Supt. David Brown said they could not confirm if the suspect fired back, but two guns were recovered at the scene.
All inbound lanes of I-290 are blocked from just before the 25th Avenue exit due to police investigation of a shooting.