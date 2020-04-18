Should You Like CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG’s (VTX:CPHN) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding:

0.093 = CHF57m ÷ (CHF703m - CHF96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has an ROCE of 9.3%.

Is CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.4% average in the Forestry industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where CPH Chemie + Papier Holding sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding currently has an ROCE of 9.3% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.0%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SWX:CPHN Past Revenue and Net Income April 18th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding.

How CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has total assets of CHF703m and current liabilities of CHF96m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.