Has CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's (VTX:CPHN) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is:

25% = CHF101m ÷ CHF400m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. As you might expect, the 34% net income decline reported by CPH Chemie + Papier Holding doesn't bode well with us. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CPH Chemie + Papier Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

