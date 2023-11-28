CPKC Holiday Train gives Harvesters $15,000 at Union Station performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is rolling right along in the metro after the CPKC Holiday Train donated $15,000 to Harvesters Community Food Network at it’s annual performance at Union Station.

The train has been running since 1999, raising nearly $23 million and donating money and food to food banks along its route.

The show is fun and flashy, getting families in the holiday spirit while helping people who might not be sure how they will eat their next meal.

Tuesday, the train stops in Pittsburg, Kansas before continuing to Joplin, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

