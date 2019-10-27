Is Cpl Resources plc's (ISE:DQ5) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Cpl Resources plc's (ISE:DQ5), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Cpl Resources's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 9.18. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €9.18 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cpl Resources:

P/E of 9.18 = €7.10 ÷ €0.77 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Cpl Resources Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.7) for companies in the professional services industry is higher than Cpl Resources's P/E.

ISE:DQ5 Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 27th 2019 More

Cpl Resources's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cpl Resources, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Cpl Resources grew EPS by a whopping 37% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Cpl Resources's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Cpl Resources has net cash of €40m. This is fairly high at 21% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Cpl Resources's P/E Ratio

Cpl Resources's P/E is 9.2 which is below average (13.0) in the IE market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.