Is CPMC Holdings Limited (HKG:906) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we'll look at CPMC Holdings Limited (HKG:906) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CPMC Holdings:

0.07 = CN¥439m ÷ (CN¥11b - CN¥4.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, CPMC Holdings has an ROCE of 7.0%.

Is CPMC Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see CPMC Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Packaging industry average of 13%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, CPMC Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how CPMC Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:906 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for CPMC Holdings.

CPMC Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CPMC Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥4.9b and total assets of CN¥11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. CPMC Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From CPMC Holdings's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere.