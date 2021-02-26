Head of Canada's largest pension fund resigns after traveling abroad for COVID-19 shot

FILE PHOTO: Mark Machin, President and CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The head of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Mark Machin, has stepped down after disclosing he recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates where he arranged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's largest pension fund said on Friday.

CPPIB said it had accepted Machin's resignation and appointed John Graham as chief executive officer.

Canada's Ministry of Finance on Thursday called a media report about Machin traveling to the Middle East and receiving a COVID-19 vaccination "very troubling".

Machin was not immediately available for comment.

Although there is no specific ban on Canadians traveling abroad, the federal and provincial governments have advised against overseas trips to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Canada trails behind many developed nations in its vaccination drive, with under 3% of the population inoculated so far. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has come under attack from opposition leaders and provincial premiers for the slow-burn roll out.

Machin, 54, received Pfizer's vaccine shot after arriving in the UAE with his partner this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the report Machin has stayed on in the UAE and is due to receive his second dose in coming weeks.

Machin, an alumnus of Cambridge and Oxford universities, joined CPPIB in March 2012 and was appointed as president and chief executive officer in 2016. He had a 20-year long career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc prior to joining the pension fund.

Machin rose steadily through the ranks during his two decades at Goldman Sachs Asia, running at various times their capital markets, financing and investment banking businesses. He ended his stint with the investment bank as vice chairman of Asia based in Beijing.

Incoming CEO Graham has been with CPPIB for 10 years. Prior to that he was with Xerox Innovation Group for over nine years.

Graham holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a PhD from the University of Western Ontario.

Some Canadian federal and provincial leaders have resigned in the past month after their overseas leisure trips sparked public outrage.

Ontario's Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned in December after public outrage over a Caribbean vacation he took earlier this month in violation of his own government's coronavirus travel warnings. https://reut.rs/3qZvDLh

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks start mostly higher on Wall Street as tech recovers

    Stocks are off to a mostly higher start as technology companies find their footing after a big sell-off a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1% in the early going Friday, having fallen 3.5% Thursday, its worst drop since October. Much of the market’s focus has been on a sudden lurch higher in long-term interest rates in the bond market in recent weeks.

  • 'Made in Taiwan' COVID-19 vaccines could be ready in July, says minister

    Taiwan could begin administering its home-made COVID-19 vaccines as early as July, the health minister said on Friday, with the island still awaiting the arrival of imported vaccines to begin its immunisation campaign. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, with less than 40 active cases, but it has not yet received any vaccines from abroad. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told the parliament human trials had begun for two vaccines separately developed by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics and United Biomedical Inc Asia.

  • Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand its usage and accessibility of the zero-emission technology amid the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). The world's biggest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles (FCV). The FCV segment remains a niche technology despite Japanese government backing, amid concerns about lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

  • HP shocks Wall Street, blows away earnings estimates

    HP CEO Enrique Lores talks with Yahoo Finance Live his plans for the computing giant in the year ahead.

  • New data reignites the debate over coronavirus vaccine strategy

    New research is bolstering the case for delaying second doses of coronavirus vaccines.Why it matters: Most vulnerable Americans remain unvaccinated heading into March, when experts predict the more infectious virus variant first found in the U.K. could become dominant in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Around 41% of adults 65 and older have been vaccinated, per KFF. Millions more Americans with underlying health conditions also remain vulnerable to severe disease.Driving the news: An analysis of the real-world outcomes of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, released earlier this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the vaccine was 60% effective at preventing documented coronavirus infection 21 to 27 days after the first dose, and 92% effective 7 or more days after the second dose.But one shot was much more effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization during the same time period, with respective efficacies of 80% and 78%. Two doses were 92% effective at preventing severe disease and 87% effective at preventing hospitalization.An analysis published in The Lancet of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't yet authorized for use in the U.S., found that a longer interval between doses actually gives more protection than a shorter interval.And a growing body of research suggests that people who have previously been infected with COVID are sufficiently protected by only one dose, per the NYT.The Food and Drug Administration this week released its findings on the efficacy of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which increased over time.After 28 days, the shot was 85.9% effective at preventing severe disease in the U.S.What they're saying: There's now enough data to support delaying second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in order to give more people more protection faster.And the variant makes doing so urgent, a group of public health experts argue in a white paper, released this week, calling for the FDA and the CDC to review the data."There is a narrow and rapidly closing window of opportunity to more effectively use vaccines and potentially prevent thousands of severe cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the next weeks and months," the paper, published by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, argues.The writers suggest giving people 65 and older vaccine priority, deferring second doses until after the predicted virus surge, deferring second doses for people with confirmed previous COVID infections and authorizing the use of half-doses of the Moderna vaccine.The other side: Scottish researchers released a preprint of a study that suggests protection from a single dose may decline after five weeks, Insider reports."I think delaying the second dose for a considerable period of time is a mistake," Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told Insider.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Don Jr. slammed Republicans who 'lose gracefully' and said that Trump showed 'you can actually push back'

    Donald Trump Jr. said more Republicans need to push back against Democrats, and criticized them for instead choosing to "lose gracefully."

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Husband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller (R), the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), acknowledged Thursday that his pickup truck was parked in a restricted area outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, but he said the "Three Percenter" militia sticker on the back window doesn't mean anything. "Army friend gave me decal," Miller told The Daily Beast in an email late Thursday. "Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub." He said he "never was member" of the militia and "didn't know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them." Online sleuths had linked him to the truck visible in footage from a CBS News report, earlier Thursday. The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg — Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021 The Three Percenters, founded in 2008, are a "radical militia group" implicated in leading the Jan. 6 siege along with the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and other far-right extremist groups, the FBI said in an affidavit filed in the case against alleged rioter Robert Gieswein. Their name comes from the apocryphal claim that only 3 percent of U.S. colonists fought in the Revolutionary War, and they fashion themselves as the same kind of tyranny-stomping "patriots." Miller's wife, Mary Miller, is most famous for favorably quoting Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at a "Moms for America" rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 5. "Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future," she told the rally, apologizing later when video of her comments went viral but insisting that "some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriously

  • Prince Harry tells all to James Corden on Archie's first word, his views on The Crown and family life with Meghan

    Prince Harry has revealed that he quit the Royal Family because it was "destroying my mental health" in a tell-all interview with close friend James Corden. Asked by Corden how he sees his life after lockdown, Harry, 36, said: "My life is always going to be about public service and Meghan signed up to that." On the decision to walk away from the royal family, he said it "was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down". He added that it was a "really difficult environment" and criticised the press, saying it was "destroying my mental health". Harry said he needed to move his family away but insisted: "I will never walk away, I will always be contributing. My life is public service." 'We never walked away' from Royal Family Prince Harry insisted that he and his wife Meghan had not walked away from the Royal Family. He told Corden: "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like 'this is toxic'. "So I did what any husband and what any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here'. "But we never walked away and as far as I'm concerned whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. "I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it's going to be the same thing." Archie's first word and the Queen's Christmas gift The Duke of Sussex has spoken about family life during a chat with James Corden, revealing that son Archie's first word was "crocodile" and the Queen gave the one-year-old a waffle maker for Christmas.

  • Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

    Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien, one of the few journalists who has seen former President Donald Trump's tax returns, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday night he will sleep better now that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance finally has eight years of Trump's financial documents, from 2011 to 2019. Trump "is very afraid of what's in these documents, I think," because they put him in serious criminal jeopardy, O'Brien said, but he isn't the only one implicated. O'Brien went on to explain why he thinks it's likely Trump's chief accountant, Allen Weisselberg, will flip on Trump. "The thing to really focus in on here is that it's not just the tax records that Cy Vance has now," O'Brien said. "He probably has reams and reams of the accountant's work product. This is a criminal case, they're going to need to prove criminal intent on the part of Trump, his three eldest children, Allen Weisselberg, and anyone else in the Trump Organization who's fallen under the parameters of this investigation. And if there are email and notes and other records of communication about what they intended to do when they inflated the value of buildings so they could get loans against them and then turned around and deflated the value of the buildings so they could pay lower taxes on them, and there's a communication around that that predates any of these tax entries, that is gold for a prosecutor." A few hours earlier, O'Brien told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that the particular eight years of documents Vance's team has "is important, because it predates Trump's ascent into the White House, and I think helps build the narrative around the money trail and Trump's motivations for his destructive and obscene dance with people like Vladimir Putin. It's a shame they couldn't go back further — think this is one of the tragic misses of Robert Mueller's investigation, he could have gone back further, I think, than Cy Vance is able to into Trump's finances." O'Brien also underscored that the investigation implicates at least Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, and "it also targets people inside the Trump Organization who might flip on Trump if they're exposed to criminal liability," but "the brass ring in all of this is that if Trump has a criminal conviction, he cannot run for president again, and that's looming over this entire thing as well." More stories from theweek.comHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriously

  • Prince Harry and James Corden tour L.A., crawl through the mud, discuss Harry's thoughts on The Crown

    Prince Harry evidently thought he was going to be on "Carpool Karaoke." "This is subtle — where's the Range Rover?" he asked James Corden when Corden arrived in an open-air bus for a tour of Los Angeles on Thursday's Late Late Show. The non-working-royal prince did rap the theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but there was no singing on the tour. There was, however, high tea, an ill-advised real estate push invoking Meghan Markle, and a military-style obstacle course. Prince Harry seemed to enjoy parts of the tour: He said he's never been allowed to ride on an open-top bus and has always wanted to go sight-seeing, and since he and his wife arrived in the U.S. during coronavirus lockdown, "this is the first time I've had a chance to see L.A." He described a typical day in his quasi-royal Santa Barbara household, starting with breakfast from a waffle-maker gifted to son Archie by his great-grandmother, the queen, and ending with him and the duchess in bed watching Jeopardy! or "a little bit of Netflix." "And how do you feel about The Crown?" Corden asked. Unlike his brother, Harry has watched the show, and he had thoughts about how his family is portrayed: "They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate," but "loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself," because one is "obviously fiction" and the latter is "being reported on as fact." When asked, Harry said he wants Damian Lewis to play him when his storyline starts in The Crown. Corden nominated himself to play Prince William, earning a dubious stare from Harry. "It's not great casting, but it is casting," he said. You can watch him get the last laugh below. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • While Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president is set to tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash after attacking congresswoman with transgender daughter

    Marjorie Taylor Greene drew backlash from lawmakers of both parties who said a video she posted was cruel toward transgender Americans.

  • Merkel says she won't take AstraZeneca COVID vaccine because she's too old as 1.4 million jabs are left unused

    The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for over-65s in Germany.

  • Billie Eilish didn't know who Orlando Bloom was when Katy Perry introduced them at Coachella

    In Eilish's new documentary, the "Lord of the Rings" actor gushes over her music. After he leaves, Eilish asks her brother, "Who was that?"

  • Billie Eilish's documentary gives an intimate look at her secret relationship with rapper 7: AMP - and why she decided to end it

    They began dating in late 2018, when Eilish was 16. The film chronicles her frustration with his "lack of effort" and "self-destructive" behavior.

  • How a woman lives in a 500-square-foot apartment with 2 roommates, a dog, 100 houseplants - and zero clutter

    Maximalist Bruna Mello lives in a sunny, vibrant tiny apartment in South London, and she doesn't let the small space keep her from collecting things.

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What the Neera Tanden affair reveals about the Washington DC swamp

    In defense of an awful nominee and a corrupt DC culture, Republicans engage in hypocrisy while Democrats trample the causes they purport to care about ‘As evidenced by her record, Tanden is a victim in the same way war is peace, which is to say that she is not a victim, she is a perpetrator.’ Photograph: Reuters When sifting through the wreckage to try to make sense of this epoch, future anthropologists should dust off whatever records will be preserved about Neera Tanden’s star-crossed nomination to an obscure-but-powerful White House office. The whole episode is a museum-ready diorama in miniature illustrating so many things that died in the transition from democracy to oligarchy. And in this affair, all the politicians, pundits, news outlets, and Democratic party apparatchiks involved are very blatantly telling on themselves. Tanden is being nominated to run the Office of Management and Budget, which oversees the federal budget. As a political operative and head of a corporate-funded think tank, she does not have especially relevant experience for the appointment — in fact, whether in gubernatorial administrations, mayoral offices, or Capitol Hill budget committees, there are far more qualified experts for this gig. Moreover, her particular record would raise significant red flags as a job applicant for even a mid-level management position in any organization, much less the White House: during her tenure running the Center for American Progress, she reportedly outed a sexual harassment victim and physically assaulted an employee. While she was running the organization, CAP raked in corporate and foreign government cash and a report was revised in a way that helped a billionaire donor avoid scrutiny of his bigoted policing policy. Critics allege that Tanden busted a union of journalists. And she floated Social Security cuts when Democrats in Congress were trying to stop them. Even if you discount Tanden’s infamous statement about Libya and oil, as well as her vicious crusade against Senator Bernie Sanders and the progressive base of the Democratic party, all of these other items would seem to disqualify Tanden for a job atop a Democratic administration that claims to respect expertise and want to protect women, workers’ rights, social programs, and government ethics. From the beginning, every single Democratic senator could have simply cited Biden’s promise to be the “most pro-union president” and stated that they would not vote to confirm anyone accused of undermining a union. Or they could have said that they are not going to allow someone who runs a corporate-funded think tank — and whose nomination is being boosted by one of the most diabolical corporate lobbying groups in Washington — to be in charge of the White House office that can grant government ethics waivers. At the absolute barest minimum, these issues should have been major topics of discussion in her confirmation hearings and in the news media. But the opposite has happened. This record is almost nowhere to be found in the discourse. Instead, the central topic of discussion is Tanden’s late-night, out-of-control rage-tweeting. On the right, the Republican party of troll-in-chief Donald Trump is pretending that Tanden’s online rhetoric — rather than her record — is disqualifying. On the left, the Democratic noise machine is calling out the Republican party’s hypocrisy, while wrongly pretending that Tanden is a victim. These self-righteous Tanden defenders have gone completely silent about her actual record. Meanwhile, save for a few bits of solid policy-focused reporting, journalists are mostly hounding senators to get their reactions to Tanden’s tweets rather than asking them about her past behavior. Some media folk are even promoting the Neera-As-Victim mythology, somehow disregarding and distracting attention from Tanden’s alleged attack on a union of journalists. As evidenced by her record, Tanden is a victim in the same way war is peace, which is to say that she is not a victim, she is a perpetrator. But the Republican party, the Democratic party, and the Washington media machine will not allow the record documenting that basic, verifiable, indisputable reality to be reviewed, litigated, or considered. The debate is being deliberately ramrodded into a conversation about her online etiquette, which has absolutely no relevance to the actual appointment (and I say that as an occasional target of Tanden’s Twitter vitriol). All of this is a grotesque form of erasure. Democratic politicians, Beltway Liberals, and media voices are not merely swatting away, rationalizing, or justifying Tanden’s record on the merits, they are doing something worse: they are trying to memor-hole Tanden’s record and pretend it doesn’t exist, even though she laid waste to the same liberal causes these defenders purport to care about. Moreover, the Tanden brigade — and their online army now bullying reporters with racist vitriol — are cynically relying on a political and media environment that will allow such memory-holing to take place. They are banking on the brute force of their own denialist propaganda and a miasma of distracting misinformation to make sure that nobody recognizes that they are exposing themselves. They are making clear that their hope for career advancement, their desire for White House access, and their personal connections to a think tank powerbroker are more important to them than any social cause. Taken together, such behaviors represent more than the death of expertise. They signify the premeditated murder of the most basic facts that are supposed to inform democratic decisionmaking. The motives here are unstated but obvious: nobody in either party or in the Washington media wants to center Tanden’s nomination on her actual record, because if that record becomes disqualifying for career advancement in Washington, it could set a precedent jeopardizing the personal career prospects of every creature slithering through the Washington swamp. Indeed, if corruption, mismanagement, bullying, union busting, and let-them-eat-cake-style austerity ideology are suddenly perceived negatively, then all the real-life Veep characters in Washington — the politicians, operatives, and media elites who’ve spent their whole lives angling for fancy White House titles — could be out of luck. Appreciating the power of this tribal motivation is crucial, because it accounts for why Democrats seem to be spending as much or more political capital on trying to rescue Tanden’s nomination than on enacting policies to rescue Americans from an economic disaster. That’s no overstatement: the White House has signaled it is working the phones and pulling out all the stops for the OMB nominee at the very same time the administration is signaling a potential preemptive retreat on the minimum wage and a willingness to limit promised survival checks. Such skewed priorities and misguided decisions might seem inexplicable to those future anthropologists looking back at this moment. However, it will all make perfect sense to them if they understand that the Tanden Affair exemplifies how in this era of end-stage democracy, the first and foremost priority of the effete political elite wasn’t helping millions of people, it wasn’t defending the progressive agenda, and it wasn’t even ensuring electoral success. It was something deeper, more tribal, and more corrupt: swamp self-preservation. David Sirota is a Guardian US columnist and an award-winning investigative journalist. He is an editor at large at Jacobin, and the founder of The Daily Poster. He served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter