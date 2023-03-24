CPPIB Is Said to Explore Buying Out ReNew Energy Shareholders
(Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is exploring buying the shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc that it doesn’t already own and taking the Nasdaq-listed firm private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Jack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the Stock
Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short
US Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace Bid
Credit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions Probe
The asset manager is in talks with advisers to weigh a tender offer, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. CPPIB is the controlling shareholder in ReNew, the people said, adding that talks are ongoing and no final decision has been reached.
Delisting of the Gurugram, India-based power producer will give CPPIB greater control over the firm that competes with deep-pocketed rivals. India presents a massive opportunity for clean energy developers as it aims to almost triple non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030.
A spokesperson for CPPIB said the company will not comment on market speculation, while ReNew’s spokesperson declined to comment.
Renew’s shares closed at $4.39 a piece on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.83 billion. The stock fell to a record low earlier this month.
CPPIB bought $268 million worth of ReNew shares from Goldman Sachs this month, giving the Canadian firm a stake of 51.6%, according to the Business Standard newspaper. ReNew’s other backers include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
--With assistance from Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rohit Gadre.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How to Keep Corporate Accounts Safe Amid Bank Collapse Jitters
ChatGPT Advances Are Moving So Fast Regulators Can’t Keep Up
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.