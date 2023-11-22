CPR class offered by Joplin Health Department

Nov. 22—The Joplin Health Department will hold a HeartCode BLS Skills Check-Off course next month.

The class will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.

It is intended for those who have completed the HeartCode BLS course, which can be found at https://elearning.heart.org/course/437. The cost is $20 per person.

Registration for the class and for some to be offered next year is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/MO/joplin-missouri/catalog under the "Adult Programs" or "Special Events" links. Upcoming classes in 2024 will be held Jan. 18, Feb. 21 and March 21.

Registration and prepayment are required. Participants can complete those steps online or by calling the health department at 417-623-6122, ext. 1258, for more information.