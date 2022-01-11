CPS Back To Class Wednesday / Nagy, Pace Gone / Konkol Column

The Chicago Teachers Union late Monday suspended its boycott of in-person learning, clearing the way for students to return to in-person learning Wednesday.

The tentative deal, which must be approved by a vote by all CTU members, did not include the Chicago Teachers Union's demand for a districtwide move to remote-learning amid a coronavirus spike.

Data obtained by Patch shows how COVID-19 cases vary by school, undercutting the union's claims. In December, when CTU started to plot its walk out, the data shows:

56 percent of the city's public schools reported three or fewer coronavirus cases.

High schools accounted for 25 of the 56 schools that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases.

55 city public schools reported zero coronavirus cases for students and adults.

KONKOL COLUMN: Chicago Teachers Walkout Following The Politics, Not The Science

Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace got the boot Monday. Then, team president George McCaskey stated the obvious at a news conference: "In the end, we didn't win enough games." (Patch)

How many Illinois children and vaccinated adults are hospitalized with coronavirus? State public health officials say they don't have records of tha t, Patch's Jonah Meadows reports. (Patch)

Humans with the sniffles (or worse) cannot live on NyQuil alone, Eater Chicago declared. Check out this list of 20 restaurants you might want to order from after calling in sick from work. (Eater)

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart called out judges for putting people charged with violent crime on electronic monitoring. “I’ve consistently said home monitoring is not a program for people charged with violent offenses,” Dart said. Now, people charged with gun offenses represent about 50 percent of all electronic monitoring cases, he said. (WGN)

Nick Moss Band, Oscar Wilson at FitzGerald’s (7 p.m.)

A Scientist Walks Into A Bar at The Hideout (6:30 p.m.)

The Alright Maybes at The Hideout (9:30 p.m.)

Music Trivia Night at Hey Nonny (7 p.m.)

Hot Club of Cowtown at City Winery (8 p.m.)

