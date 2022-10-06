CPS briefly under secure in place

Oct. 5—Several schools in the Claremore Public School district were on a secure in place for 15-20 minutes as Claremore Police searched for a man.

"We had a person who was having a mental health crisis at the hospital who ran from the hospital," Police Chief Stan Brown he said. "We didn't know if he was a potential danger. We've now determined he's not in town."

Claremore High School, Will Rogers Junior High, Claremont Elementary School and Roosa Elementary School were the schools placed on a Secure in Place.

Superintendent Bryan Frazier said a secure in place is normal operations continue inside the building while to front door is locked.

"There's no imminent danger and no threat of violence, but there's something going on outside and we didn't want our kids outside" he said. "So, out of caution, that's what we do."