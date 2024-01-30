CPS decision to accept Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane’s manslaughter plea to be reviewed

The Attorney General has ordered an independent review of the decision by prosecutors to accept Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane’s guilty pleas to manslaughter.

Victoria Prentis has also asked independent watchdogs to investigate whether the Crown Prosecution Service sufficiently consulted the families of his victims over the decision.

Paranoid schizophrenic Calocane was handed an indefinite order to be detained in a high security hospital on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

The 32-year-old took the lives of 19-year-old university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar before killing 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates in a series of violent attacks in Nottingham on June 13 in 2023.

Calocane was originally charged with the murder but this was downgraded to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his paranoid schizophrenia.

Valdo Calocane pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility - Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Outside Nottingham Crown Court after the sentencing, Mr Webber’s mother Emma criticised the CPS saying they had felt “rushed, hastened and railroaded” into accepting the manslaughter plea. Mr Coates’ son James said: “This man has made a mockery of the system, and he has got away murder.”

Ms Prentis has asked His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service inspectorate to carry out a “prompt and thorough review” of the case following Calocane’s sentencing.

A spokesman for the Attorney General said this would include looking at the CPS’s decision to accept Calocane’s guilty pleas to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and “whether the CPS met its duties to consult with families ahead of accepting pleas.”

Ms Prentis said: “The senseless deaths of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates have horrified the country. While nothing will bring their loved ones back, the families understandably want to understand what happened in this case.

“That’s why I have asked the inspectorate to carry out a prompt and thorough review of CPS actions so we can properly investigate the concerns raised by the families in this devastating case.”

It comes after the families of the victims met Rishi Sunak and separately the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

The Attorney General has already announced that she will consider whether to refer Calocane’s case to the court of appeal to decide if his sentence should be increased.

It followed a complaint to her office about the “unduly lenient” sentence just hours after he was sentenced.