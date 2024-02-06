CPS students can get on-the-job training and get paid through new apprenticeship program

Students will gain on-the-job experience while in school and get paid through a new apprenticeship program offered by Columbia Public Schools through the U.S. Department of Labor.

A Monday ceremony recognized the official start of the program, with the presentation of a certificate to CPS as a Registered Apprenticeship Program Sponsor.

The project was made possible through the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act of 2018, said Brandon Russell, director of career, technical and adult education for the Columbia Area Career Center.

Russell called the start of the project "a milestone."

The certificate was presented by Jeanna Caldwell, labor apprenticeship training representative for the U.S. Department of Labor.

"CPS really has the opportunity to be a leader in central Missouri for workforce training," Caldwell said.

The career center established its first apprenticeship with Jacobs Property Management, a housing rental company. There will be many others in the future, according to a district news release.

The company is already in the market for a part-time employee but couldn't find anyone for the position, said Amanda Jacobs, asset manager for the company, after the ceremony.

The entry-level position likely wouldn't be a good fit for someone with experience, she said.

"We are so excited to have a fresh young person in that space," Jacobs said.

The apprentice will answer phones, help on property inspections and eventually show properties, she said.

"I'm excited about somebody coming in and falling in love with our industry," Jacobs said.

Members of the staff are eager to serve as mentors for the apprentice, she said. She meets Tuesday with five candidates for interviews.

The state's work force was decimated by the pandemic and this is an opportunity to help rebuild it, said Superintendent Brian Yearwood.

The apprenticeships are paid, Russell said after the ceremony.

"They're actually paid employees," Russell said. "They're on the payroll."

The company will train and do on-boarding of the apprentice, he said.

"They will have that mentoring," he said.

The ages for the program are 16 to 24 and Russell said 95% continue with the apprenticeship beyond high school, based on federal data.

The apprentices also will receive a certificate when they graduate from high school. Most apprentices will start at age 17, Russell said.

Randy Gooch, CPS chief operating officer, said this is "an awesome thing" as he prepares to retire in a few months.

"This is really a cool, sweet thing," Gooch said during the ceremony.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Public Schools offers new paid apprenticeship program