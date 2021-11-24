CPS substitute teacher removed after reports of inappropriate conduct in view of students; police investigating

Chicago police say they are investigating a report of a substitute teacher touching himself inappropriately while in a classroom with children present at an Uptown area elementary school on Nov. 16.

Students at Walt Disney Magnet School told school officials the substitute rubbed his private parts while sitting in a chair in front of the class, according to a law enforcement source.

A police spokesperson described the investigation as ongoing.

The Chicago Tribune is not naming the man because he has not been charged with a crime. According to his online resume, he has been a substitute teacher at Chicago Public Schools for four years.

“Several students reported that a substitute teacher, the individual’s first time in the school, behaved inappropriately while teaching. I want to assure you that we are aware of this information, and we immediately reported the information to the district as soon as we became aware. The substitute has been blocked from working in our school and is under investigation,” Disney principal Paul Riskus wrote in a message to parents Saturday.

“I am working closely with the district to conduct a full investigation and respond in accordance with CPS policy, as well as working with the CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX to provide supports to any impacted students.”

On Nov. 18, Riskus sent a similar note to parents of students in the classroom where the alleged incident occurred.

CPS’ Office of the Inspector General said its sexual allegations unit recently initiated an investigation based on a complaint out of the Disney school. A CPS spokesperson said the substitute is barred from all schools while the investigation is underway.

The Disney school serves about 1,500 students according to CPS records.

tswartz@tribpub.com

jgorner@chicagotribune.com