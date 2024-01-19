CPS survey respondents give district lower marks on issues than before COVID pandemic

The survey says: Columbia Public Schools residents have less favorable views of the school district than they did on surveys conducted before the pandemic.

District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark on Thursday said she expected worse during Thursday's Columbia Board of Education meeting.

"I was pleasantly surprised," Baumstark said. "We did OK."

Presenting the results was Rick Nobles, president of Excellence K12, the company that conducted the survey. The phone survey was conducted in December, using 300 registered voters who live in the school district and who are the head-of-household.

"We live in a different world than we lived in pre-COVID," Nobles said.

The responses were ranked on a four-point scale, with the district's overall performance at 3.97. In the 2019, the district's rating was 4.12.

Of the 17 factors the survey asked about, the district improved in only two: "efforts of the district to offer equivalent music, art, athletic programs and activities in schools" and "performance of the board of education."

The declines were minor on most factors.

The district continues to have strong support, compared to others in the nation and in Missouri, he said.

The top responses were:

The performance of district employees in making you feel welcome when you visit a school or attend a school event, 4.31.

Safety of students, 4.24.

Quality of school facilities, 4.22.

Performance of district teachers, 4.15.

The district's graduation rate, 4.07.

"Safety and security is of more interest than in the past," Nobles said.

Residents aren't very interested in district finances, he said.

The school district needs to improve its messaging in one area, said Suzette Waters, school board president.

"Only 41% said news about test scores is important," Waters said. "I think that narrative needs to change."

CPS has a reputation for excellence, and she wants it maintained, she said.

"I take that very seriously," Waters aid.

Nearly one-fourth of the survey group couldn't name a specific district strength, Nobles said.

For district news, residents turn first most often to friends and neighbors, then the print edition of the Columbia Tribune, local television stations and students.

The number of residents receiving district news from friends and neighbors isn't ideal, the summary reads.

"Continue working to decrease the number of people seeking district news from friends and neighbors — which equates to listening to gossip — and other non-district-related sources," the document reads.

Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School data

Alpha Hart Lewis has great veteran teachers, said Principal Amanda Minear in a presentation to the school board.

The school's Annual Performance Report score improved significantly, she said.

"Our Hispanic population changed dramatically this past school year," Minear said.

Student behaviors in classrooms are affecting performance negatively, she said.

Battle High School data

Student attendance is a problem at Battle High School, said Principal Alyssa Galbreath.

"We need our community to understand, if students are in their junior and senior years, we need them at school," Galbreath said.

The school is using incentives to help improve attendance, she said.

Students did 3% better on the Algebra I end-of-course exam and 10% better on the exam in biology. Hispanic students improved by 16%.

"We have a huge EL population at Battle and they're wonderful," Galbreath said of English learners.

Behavior Education Plan

Carla London, CPS chief equity officer, provided an overview of the district's Behavior Education Plan.

Adminstrators and teachers look at many factors in deciding consequences for students, she said. They include the student's willingness to accept responsibility, how the behavior affected the learning environment; and if a student is on a special education or disability plan.

"Those are the things we look at."

Out-of-school suspension is considered only as a last option, she said.

"We know young people know how to push each other's buttons and we know they live on social media," London said.

If a student trashes a classroom, London said the preferable consequence is to make the student clean up the mess instead of suspending them, she said.

