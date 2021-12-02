A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher was arrested on a narcotics charge Thursday.

Laura Morand, 36, is facing one count of permitting drug abuse, according to court documents. She's listed on the Evanston Academy's website as a math and social studies teacher.

"We are aware that a teacher was taken into police custody at Evanston Academy today," CPS spokesperson Fran Russ said in a statement. "The incident was not related to anything that happened on school grounds."

In a complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court, a Norwood police detective said Morand is the owner of a residence at the 4400 block of Clifford Rd. in Deer Park, which she allegedly allowed to be used for drug trafficking.

Court documents say "a large amount of narcotics were recovered in plain view inside the location."

The school district said it is cooperating with authorities, adding that no additional information is being released at this time.

Court records did not list an attorney for Morand as of Thursday night. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CPS teacher arrested on narcotics charge, court documents say