Is CPS Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Salary Justified?

Grant Bennett has been the CEO of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) since 1992. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Grant Bennett's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that CPS Technologies Corporation is worth US$13m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$179k for the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth US$178k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$510k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at CPS Technologies has changed over time.

Is CPS Technologies Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years CPS Technologies Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 73% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 37% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has CPS Technologies Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 32% over three years, many shareholders in CPS Technologies Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

CPS Technologies Corporation is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Grant Bennett receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, and returns over three years are not good. Many shareholders would probably like to see improvements, but our analysis does not suggest that CEO compensation is too generous. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at CPS Technologies.

