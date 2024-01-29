This CPS third-grade teacher is a finalist in a national classroom makeover contest

This rendering shows a proposed classroom design for Cortney Schneider, a third grade teacher at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School.

A Columbia third-grade teacher is hoping for a classroom makeover and would like your vote.

Cortney Schneider, a third-grade teacher at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, is one of 12 finalists in a national classroom furniture giveaway by furniture maker KI.

People will have an opportunity to vote on Schneider's classroom design through Wednesday, Jan. 31, with winners announced on Friday, Feb. 2.

People can vote at the competition website and also see the plans and videos of Schneider and others.

Four regional winners will receive $40,000 worth of furniture to make their designs a reality.

Schneider for some unexplained reason, is in the western region, competing against teachers from California and Washington state.

"That was a funny conversation," Schneider said about the region. No one seemed to have a good explanation, she said.

Cortney Schneider, a third grade teacher at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, is a finalist for a classroom makeover contest.

She's not sure if it will hurt or help her chances.

Schneider has been teaching for 16 years and this is her fourth year teaching in Columbia Public Schools.

"I am beyond excited for the opportunity," Schneider said about being a finalist. "I know my kids are excited, too."

The desks in her classroom are big, bulky and take up a lot of space, she said.

Flip top whiteboard tables are a key element of her classroom design, she said.

"The top of the table is a whiteboard material," Schneider said. "We write on our desks."

Students and write out problems on solve them directly on the table using dry erase markers.

"The tables flip up vertical and the kids can stand around the whiteboard to explain their solutions," Schneider said.

It is more flexible and adaptable than the desks, she said,

She also consulted her students in her plan, she said.

"I asked what they liked and didn't like about the classroom," Schneider said.

This photo shows Cortney Schneider's current classroom at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School.

She added cushions to the big, round rug at the front of the classroom for comfort when students sit.

"They definitely approved," Schneider said.

A question on the application asked her about ways her design enhances the environment by incorporating features of the space.

"I am excited about the way this layout uses the windows in the corner of the room to make a bright and comfy place to sit and read in our classroom library," she wrote. "I love that the floor space has become the focus and center of the room, making the whole group instruction less central."

She's happy that she's being considered and how winning could transform her classroom, she said.

"I am thrilled," she said. "I was not expecting to be a finalist."

