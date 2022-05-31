CR Capital Mulls Take-Private of Manuka Honey Maker Comvita

(Bloomberg) -- CR Capital Management is weighing a bid to take New Zealand-listed honey maker Comvita Ltd. private, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The investment arm of China Resources Holdings Co. has held initial talks with banks for financing its potential offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Shares of Comvita jumped as much as 7.2% in their biggest intraday gain since August after the Bloomberg News report, giving it a market value of around $150 million. CR Capital has about 6.6% shares in the Te Puke-based company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Comvita, founded in 1974, develops and sells products made of Manuka honey, propolis and olive leaf extract, its website shows. The company reported NZ$9.5 million ($6.2 million) in net profit after tax for the financial year ended June 2021, compared to a net loss of NZ$9.7 million a year ago.

Greater China is Comvita’s biggest market, accounting for almost half of its 2021 total revenues. Australia and New Zealand are the second-largest markets, followed by North America. It also sells products in South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Should CR Capital succeed in taking Comvita private, it intends to list Comvita again in another location and Hong Kong is among venues under consideration, the people said. The relisting could happen in two to three years, according to one of the people.

Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty CR Capital would go through with the privatization, the people said. Comvita hasn’t been approached and is not in discussions with any parties regarding a potential takeover, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. A representative for CR Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Story continues

CR Capital manages assets of more than 121 billion yuan ($18 billion) and operates about 28 funds including eight offshore ones, its website shows. The company had 159 investment projects globally as of the end of 2021.

(Updates Comvita’s comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.