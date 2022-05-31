CR Capital Mulls Take-Private of Manuka Honey Maker Comvita

Vinicy Chan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CR Capital Management is weighing a bid to take New Zealand-listed honey maker Comvita Ltd. private, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The investment arm of China Resources Holdings Co. has held initial talks with banks for financing its potential offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Shares of Comvita jumped as much as 7.2% in their biggest intraday gain since August after the Bloomberg News report, giving it a market value of around $150 million. CR Capital has about 6.6% shares in the Te Puke-based company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Comvita, founded in 1974, develops and sells products made of Manuka honey, propolis and olive leaf extract, its website shows. The company reported NZ$9.5 million ($6.2 million) in net profit after tax for the financial year ended June 2021, compared to a net loss of NZ$9.7 million a year ago.

Greater China is Comvita’s biggest market, accounting for almost half of its 2021 total revenues. Australia and New Zealand are the second-largest markets, followed by North America. It also sells products in South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Should CR Capital succeed in taking Comvita private, it intends to list Comvita again in another location and Hong Kong is among venues under consideration, the people said. The relisting could happen in two to three years, according to one of the people.

Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty CR Capital would go through with the privatization, the people said. Comvita hasn’t been approached and is not in discussions with any parties regarding a potential takeover, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. A representative for CR Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

CR Capital manages assets of more than 121 billion yuan ($18 billion) and operates about 28 funds including eight offshore ones, its website shows. The company had 159 investment projects globally as of the end of 2021.

(Updates Comvita’s comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro edges down but set for largest monthly gain in a year

    The euro gave back some of its recent gains on Tuesday, but was still set for its best month in a year as markets reposition in anticipation of interest rate increases in Europe and the possibility of a slower pace of U.S. rate hikes. The euro was at $1.0745, down 0.3%, having hit a five-week high of $1.0786 overnight, as German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices. This strengthens the case for more aggressive rate rises from the European Central Bank, which is expected to start to raise rates in July for the first time since the pandemic began.

  • Australia Q1 GDP up in the air as strong demand sucks in imports

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A surge in Australia's imports in the first quarter and surprising strength in government spending and inventories have added to uncertainty over this week's reading on gross domestic product (GDP). The current account surplus shrank unexpectedly, data showed on Tuesday, as the jump in imports took a chunk out of economic growth, although that was balanced by the strength in government spending. A raft of data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out showed Australia's current account surplus shrank to A$7.5 billion ($5.38 billion) in the March quarter, well short of forecasts of A$13.4 billion.

  • Macquarie Asset Management raises $4.2 billion for Asia-Pacific fund

    The fund, which was launched in 2020, received the commitments from a diverse range of returning and new institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds, Macquarie said. "The infrastructure markets across Asia-Pacific have been maturing at a particularly fast rate, and our clients continue to value the investment merits brought by infrastructure," said Frank Kwok, head of Macquarie Asset Management's real assets business in Asia-Pacific.

  • Japan's April factory output slumps in worrying sign for economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as consumers stepped up spending after the government eased pandemic curbs, withstanding pressure from wider price rises that threaten to hurt demand. Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery.

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Ra

  • China's factory activity decline slows as COVID curbs ease

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising doubts about economic growth in the second quarter. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll of 48.6. China's factory slowdown is affecting production lines in other major Asian economies with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.

  • Smart Ring That Acts as Wallet and Key Gets Backing From Big Japanese Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Itochu Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and other companies are investing in Evering, a chip-embedded smart ring that can act as a wallet and a key, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Abo

  • Foxconn predicts more stable supply chain in the second half of 2022

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that the second half of the year is heading "in a better direction" as Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown appears to be easing. "We are quite confident in the stability of our supply chain for the second half of this year," Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way told the company's annual shareholder meeting. Foxconn is aiming to become the first electric vehicle (EV) maker "not short on material supplies", Liu said, referring to a prolonged global chip shortage that has forced carmakers to halt production and hurt smartphone production including for Apple Inc, a major client.

  • Hedge Fund Star’s Bullish Turn Points to End of China Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- A top-performing Chinese macro hedge fund that held zero stock exposure earlier this year is turning more positive, saying a benchmark index has probably seen its low for the year though volatility will persist.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin R

  • Mexico accepts U.S. request for labor probe into Panasonic

    Mexico's Economy Ministry has accepted a U.S. request to probe alleged labor abuses at a Panasonic auto parts plant in the northern border city of Reynosa, it said on Monday. The request from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) earlier this month marked the third U.S. labor complaint under a new trade deal that aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico. Mexico's Economy Ministry said it sent its response on Thursday and will review the case with the Labor Ministry to determine if worker rights had been violated under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

  • Telecom Italia Seeks $21.5 Billion for Landline Network, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is seeking a valuation of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the landline network it plans to sell to a state lender and international funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearB

  • Microsoft Joins the Tech Sector Hiring Slowdown

    The tech giant is slowing hiring in select divisions after boosting compensation. Nvidia, Meta, and other companies have made similar moves.

  • Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe largest crypt

  • France demands probe after journalist killed in Ukraine

    STORY: Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, the latest journalist killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, was on his second reporting trip for French television channel BFM in Ukraine, his employer said."What we can tell you about Frederic is that he was not a daredevil. He weighed every risk pertaining to his mission with (reporter) Maxime and (fixer) Oksana (Leuta),” BFMTV General Manager Marc-Olivier Fogiel said on Monday.Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called the incident "a crime" and called for an investigation during a ceremony with Ukrainian firefighters in Kyiv."France demands that a probe be carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," she said in a separate statement.The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said in a post on the messaging service Telegram that an armored transport vehicle was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing the journalist. An attached picture showed a truck that appeared to have been adapted with armor. The evacuation effort was suspended after the strike, he said.Russia's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied that its forces target civilians in Ukraine.

  • Shanghai Takes Biggest Steps Toward Reopening in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will let people in areas deemed low risk for Covid-19 move around the city freely and resume road and public transportation from Wednesday, in a major step forward in its efforts to dismantle a bruising two-month lockdown. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Dis

  • Oil prices extend gains after EU bans most Russia oil imports

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $118.25 a barrel, up $3.18 from Friday's close. European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

  • Visitors delight in Iraq’s reopened National Museum

    STORY: The museum was closed for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic and political unrest, then reopened in March this year.It has since seen an influx of visitors, according to museum officials.Throughout the years, thousands of ancient artifacts were returned to Iraq, including from the United States and Lebanon - and "a lot of pieces, thousands of pieces, are in the final stages to be returned home," said the director of the guides department at the museum, Wafaa Abdel Jabbar.According to Abdel Jabbar, among "the most significant pieces that were recently recovered and returned to the Iraqi national museum" is The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet. The 3,500-year-old clay tablet bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh, the ancient Sumerian tale, is believed to be one of the world’s first pieces of literature.U.S. authorities seized the Gilgamesh tablet in 2019 after it was smuggled, auctioned, and sold to an arts dealer in Oklahoma and displayed at a museum in Washington, D.C. It was returned to Baghdad in December 2021.

  • Chinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are facing an uphill battle convincing companies and households to boost borrowing as long as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns continue to crush confidence. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases C

  • Ranking the 9 biggest Steelers additions this offseason

    The Steelers have added some serious talent this offseason.

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above