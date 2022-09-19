Crab leg thief takes seafood from Walmart before fleeing in Camaro, Tennessee cops say

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $300 worth of crab legs from Walmart, Tennessee officials said.

The man loaded a large box of crab legs into a shopping cart at a Memphis Walmart and brought it to the front of the store on Aug. 22, but he took it out of the cart and left without paying, the Memphis Police Department said. The total value of the crab legs was $330, the news release said.

The man fled the Walmart with the crab legs in a red Chevrolet Camaro, according to police, who shared security photos of the vehicle. The tag was not registered to the car and was removed after the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dugger with the Ridgeway General Investigation Bureau at 901-636-4535, police said.

