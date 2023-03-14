Crab Orchard woman indicted for house fire

Mar. 13—A Crab Orchard area woman has been arrested and charged with arson after being indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on Feb. 27, according to arrest and court documents.

Deborah Lynne Jones, 54, McNeal Rd., surrendered to authorities at the Justice Center on March 2 and was placed under $40,000. She faces arraignment on March 20.

According to the single-page indictment, Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Sawyer Ridge Rd. on Sept. 2, 2022, according to CCSO Investigator Tom Howard's report.

The residence was a rental property with Jones listed as the only occupant. Jones told investigators that she could have left a clothes dryer on when she left the house and that she could not remember the last time a lint trap had been cleaned.

Howard, Investigator Jeff Slayton, Cpl. Mitchell Ward and fire department personnel Assistant Chief John Hall and fighter James Threet were listed among investigators of the incident.

Evidence was presented to the grand jury in February and the sealed indictment returned.

Nothing else is known about the case at this time.

