Crab pickers. Landscapers. Seasonal migrant workers who come to the US could be extremely vulnerable to coronavirus

Sheila Ames makes quick work of a crab during the crab picking contest at the 72nd National Hard Crab Derby in Crisfield, Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

SALISBURY, Md. — Thousands of people are recruited to Maryland each year to become the crab pickers, landscapers, caregivers and others whose work is essential for maintenance of the state's seasonal economy.

While some H-2B visa holders will be out of work due to not being designated essential in the fight against COVID-19, others are part of essential supply chains that must continue to function. But at a time when the U.S. government is warning against all international travel, these frontline workers are risking their health and finances without the same protections Americans are afforded, migrant workers’ rights experts say.

“It’s an illness attacking everyone and anyone,” said Sulma Guzmán, policy director for Centro de los Derechos del Migrante Inc., a Maryland migrant rights advocacy organization. “To be a migrant worker that is leaving their home communities, their family, and coming to the U.S. to work, medical catastrophe would be very, very bad.”

About 450 visa-holding workers are needed by Maryland seafood processors this year, but employers have worried federal visa caps would keep them from getting enough workers. Those who still chose to come to the U.S. started their six-month work contracts April 1.

Even in normal times, temporary foreign workers face challenges and lack protections against fraud, abuse and exploitation. For starters, minimum wage and overtime protections don’t apply, and their visas tie them to a single employer (meaning, if they don't like something, they can't go to a new job). Many start work indebted by recruitment and travel fees.

Several factors in combination make migrant workers particularly vulnerable in a pandemic, said Mari Perales Sánchez, CDM’s policy and campaigns communications coordinator. But for many, the opportunity to work for U.S. wages, often sent back to families abroad, is too important to pass up.

Though they do qualify to purchase subsidized insurance under the Affordable Care Act, the vast majority of migrant workers don't have health insurance, she said. Many lack paid sick days, which increases the likelihood that a symptomatic person would still show up to work.

Workers who travel to the crab houses of the Eastern Shore from Mexico do so largely by bus because it is inexpensive, Sánchez said. But the buses can be crowded, and the virus is thought to spread easily between people who are in close contact with one another, according to the CDC.

When the workers arrive, they will usually share a room rented from their employer with several other people. As many as a dozen workers could be sleeping in bunk beds, barracks-style, unable to distance themselves by the recommended 6 feet, Sánchez said.

On the job, federal law may promise agricultural workers access to handwashing facilities, but those can be located far away from where a person is working, she said. Some workers may also be unaware of CDC guidelines and unversed in the American health care system, with language barriers complicating communication, she said.

Another problem: Foreign workers could likely be among the millions of American workers whose hours are cut due to the coronavirus' crippling effect on the economy.

Under Maryland's state of emergency, commercial fishing operations, including oyster aquaculturists and crabbers, are designated "essential," because of their role in producing food for the supply chain. But restaurants and other small businesses who normally buy up the seafood could be forced to close. Many are struggling to change their business model to carryout and delivery.

“Restaurant sales, the backbone of our industry, basically went to zero in a matter of mere days,” said Scott Budden, co-owner of Orchard Point Oyster Co. in Stevensville, Maryland. “Some operations, like ours, are pivoting to 100 percent direct-to-consumer retail sales to generate revenue. Others may not have this capability or are waiting for the coronavirus to pass before resuming sales."