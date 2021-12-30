Crabby confrontation with game officer lands Baxley man in jail

Dec. 30—When a state game warden confronted a Baxley man about the size of his shellfish Tuesday at Overlook Park, he allegedly became very crabby about it.

What might have ended with a routine citation for undersized blue crabs turned into a ruckus, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officials.

Chang Zhong Liu allegedly tossed the questionable crabs back into the water and then tussled with the game officer.

Liu, 46, ended up in jail for a misdemeanor charge of interference with arrest by a ranger and misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. Booked at 11:05 a.m., Liu was released shortly after on $1,846 bond, jail records show.

According to DNR Sgt. Mark Carson, someone reported Liu for keeping undersized blue crabs at Overlook Park, a park on the marsh side of U.S. 17 near Gloucester St. in Brunswick.

After talking with Liu, the officer retrieved his crab measuring gear from his DNR truck, Carson said.

That is when Liu allegedly "took off running" back to the dock, where he threw the crabs overboard, Carson said. As the officer wrote a ticket for failure to allow inspection, Liu allegedly grew "irate" and an "altercation" ensued, resulting in his arrest, Carson said.

Male blue crabs must measure 5 inches from "spike-to-spike" across the top of the shell to be keepers, Carson said. Any size female crabs can be kept as long as no eggs are visible.