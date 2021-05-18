Crack could keep Memphis bridge shuttered for ‘several months easily,’ officials say

Bailey Aldridge
·3 min read

A vital bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee will likely remain closed for several months for repairs.

Crews discovered a fracture on the Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto Bridge — which stretches across the Mississippi River — during a routine inspection last week, according to transportation officials. The bridge was closed to waterway and vehicular traffic.

It reopened to river traffic Friday but remains closed to interstate traffic, and transportation officials have not provided a projected reopening date.

But Tennessee Commissioner of Transportation Clay Bright said during a news conference Tuesday that “it could be several months easily” before the bridge can reopen.

“As we move forward — day by day, week by week — as we get the information we want to share that with you,” Bright said. “But for me to speculate, several months is about all I can tell you right now.”

Officials have said repairs will be done in two phases.

The first will place two 30-foot plates on both sides of the fracture to allow crews to safely work on the bridge, the Arkansas Department of Transportation says. It should be completed by the end of next week.

The plates have been designed and Tennessee officials provided plans to Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for fabrication, the department says.

“Fabrication of the roughly 18,000 (pounds) of steel is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 19,” The Tennessee Department of Transportation says. “TDOT forces will be picking up the fabricated plates from Stupp Bridge Company and transport them to Memphis, where they will be ready for the contractor.”

The second phase will involve removing and replacing the steel beam, which the DOT says will take several months. Traffic will not be allowed on the bridge until phase two is complete.

Arkansas officials said Monday that the second phase could involve “high-strength steel rods” to restore strength to the beam and then replace the section with the fracture but that plans are still being refined.

Tennessee DOT officials on Monday selected Kiewit Infrastructure Group to make the emergency repairs.

Officials originally said that the fracture was a result of wear and tear and that a 2020 inspection did not reveal “any structural deficiencies.”

But Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said during a news conference Monday that drone video from 2019 showed the fracture was visible then. The department determined the employee who inspected the bridge in 2019 and 2020 “failed to carry out his responsibilities correctly,” and he was fired Monday.

The bridge’s closure has sparked concerns from some experts about shipping and supply delays as the area is one of the heaviest freight corridors in the country.

“It’s a potential disaster,” John Gnuschke, a retired economist previously with the University of Memphis, told Fox 8 last week. “There is going to be a delay in goods and services across the country, and it’s all going to be because of this bridge.”

Bright said Tuesday the closure is going to affect commerce but that the department is communicating with other transportation authorities to “give them advance warning” so truckers can make arrangements.

“We’re working at all different levels ... just to make sure that traffic is flowing as best it can,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Shark Kills Surfer in 'Unprecedented' Attack at Popular Australian Beach

    New South Wales Police said the man was believed to be in his 50s and suffered "critical injuries to his upper right thigh"

  • Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

    The titular star of Disney+'s Cruella breaks down why she adored playing the couture-clad villain on E! News' Daily Pop.

  • Leg injury may prevent De Niro from Tribeca appearance

    A leg injury may keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (May17)

  • Pro-Trump lawyer who pointed gun at BLM protesters says he’s running for Senate

    Wealthy personal-injury lawyer has filed paperwork to compete in 2022 election

  • New ads from conservative group target Biden’s plan to add “army of IRS agents”

    A conservative anti-tax group views President Biden’s proposal to increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service as a means to sink his tax-and-spend infrastructure package. Why it matters: By launching a six-figure cable and local TV buy for an ad against first-year Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.) and Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), the group is testing a broader potential line of attack against the $2.3 trillion package.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“If Joe Biden gets his way, they are coming: IRS agents,” warns the ad’s narrator. “Biden’s massive tax increase plan includes a staggering $80 billion to help recruit an army of IRS agents.”The ad is being run by the Coalition to Protect American Workers, a group with ambitions of raising up to $25 million to prevent the plan from passing Congress.“We plan to make sure that voters hold accountable any member who votes for these massive tax increases,” said Marc Short, who founded the group and formerly served as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.The big picture: Paying for Biden’s infrastructure proposal is emerging as one of the key stumbling blocks to a potential bipartisan deal. Republicans are expected this week to offer their second counterproposal, which could climb as high as $800 billion for hard infrastructure projects like roads, bridges and waterways. While some Democrats, including Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, have suggested user fees to help fund the spending, the White House has rejected them.It argues they would "violate" Biden's promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 annually. Go deeper: Biden plans to raise $700 billion by investing another $80 billion into tax enforcement at the IRS, to focus on Americans making more than $400,000.The ad conflates Biden’s stated positions — such as increasing funding for the IRS — with accusations “congressional Democrats want to defund the police."That leaves the false impression Democrats want to take money away from police departments so they can shift it to IRS enforcement.What they're saying: “A massive, bipartisan majority of the American people support making the richest Americans and biggest corporations pay the taxes they owe — without increasing the rate of audits on any people or small-business owners earning less than $400,000 a year — so can we use that money to invest in the middle class," said Michael Gwin, director of White House Rapid Response."A few special interest-funded ads won’t change that fact or a single mind.”By the numbers: The conservative group poll-tested their IRS message in both Georgia's 7th District, represented by Bourdeaux, and New Jersey's 5th District, represented by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.).The two districts voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped to Biden in 2020.The group claims 63% of Georgians would oppose a lawmaker who voted for Biden’s IRS plan. In New Jersey, the number was 69%.But, but, but: The White House likes a poll from Data for Progress, which puts support for increased IRS enforcement at 60%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Where does Oklahoma rank in USA TODAY Sports top 25 projections?

    Oklahoma lands in top five of USA TODAY Sports' top 25 projected rankings

  • Missouri farmer killed two men over $215,000 cattle contract, federal prosecutors say

    Human remains were found by law enforcement on his 74-acre farm in 2019.

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • A Tesla running on Autopilot smashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle in Washington state, police say, causing 'significant damage'

    The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office described the crash as a reminder that Autopilot "cannot be relied upon to get you safely" to your destination.

  • U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

    China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. "Despite the PRC's dramatic build-up of its nuclear arsenal, unfortunately it continues to resist discussing nuclear risk reduction bilaterally with the United States," said Robert Wood, referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

  • Man charged with murder, tampering with body in wife's death

    A Colorado man arrested in the death of his wife who disappeared last year was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and tampering with a human body, as well as other evidence in the case. According to a complaint filed by prosecutors, Barry Morphew, 53, is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2020. Prosecutors say Morphew tampered with her body around that time and tampered with other evidence in the case from last May through early March, about two months before he was arrested.

  • Lakers operating with an 'appropriate fear' against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

    The Lakers know they can't afford to underestimate the Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors if they want to make it to the real NBA postseason.

  • A nurse who helped save Boris Johnson from COVID resigned over his government's treatment of health workers during the pandemic

    Nurse Jenny McGee, who Johnson singled out for praise last year, said NHS staff were "not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve."

  • Do you have to start over if you didn't get your 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose in time?

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, shares what you should do if you don't get your second shot within the recommended time frame after your first.

  • Why do Trump's foreign golf resorts lose millions of dollars every year? Experts say it could be incompetence, vanity, or something more sinister

    Trump's golf courses lose millions every year. Some experts and critics suspect they could be a cover for something else.

  • A judge dismissed a Trump-endorsed lawsuit to audit votes in a Michigan county

    Trump touted the now-dismissed lawsuit over Antrim County's election results as a "major Michigan Election Fraud case" despite winning the county.