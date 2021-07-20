‘You crack me up’: Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs at a question about children and thin people dying of Covid-19 (CSPAN)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19 , telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”

The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”

On Tuesday, a journalist challenged Ms Greene about that tweet.

“Do you feel any responsibility for keeping people in Georgia safe?” Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tia Mitchell asked. “You know, there are children, skinny people who have died of the coronavirus.”

The congresswoman responded with a demonstrative laugh.

“Tia, you crack me up,” she said. “You know what? I think people’s responsibility is their own.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , almost 250,000 of the approximately 609,000 Americans who have died of Covid-19 were under 65 years old. And while obesity does increase the risk of serious illness from the virus, being thin does not provide immunity from it.

What does provide immunity is vaccination, something Ms Greene discourages.

“The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65,” the congresswoman had tweeted – falsely – on Monday.

Twitter responded by flagging the tweet as “misleading” and suspending Ms Greene for 12 hours.

I was the reporter who asked this question after listening to Rep. Greene downplay the impact of COVID-19 on young people & those who aren't obese. I asked if she feels any responsibility to people in Georgia to protect them. She said the responsibility is their own. https://t.co/lKmOC4s9bx — Tia "Very Calm Sis" Mitchell (@TIAreports) July 20, 2021

600,000 Americans dead from #COVID19



And because of the #DeltaVariant cases are rising dramatically every day



But it’s all just a joke to Marjorie Taylor Greene



Well, millions of Americans who lost loved ones aren’t laughing https://t.co/LtAxCWKGFf — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) July 20, 2021

On Tuesday, the US representative showed no remorse over the misinformation, accusing Twitter of a “Communist-style attack on free speech.”

Story continues

She expanded on that argument at a press conference, during which Mitchell asked her question. On Twitter, many took offence at Ms Greene’s giggly answer.

“600,000 Americans dead from #COVID19,” the group Lawyers for Good Government tweeted . “But it’s all just a joke to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Well, millions of Americans who lost loved ones aren’t laughing.”

“So … we can agree these folks aren’t pro-life, right?” another asked , referring to Ms Green’s stance against abortion.

“It’s a sad day in America when we can’t find people to represent us as a nation better than @mtgreenee,” someone else commented .

Read More

Illinois Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘deeply broken, and I hope she gets help’

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene over Covid misinformation

‘I don’t think you’re crazy!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz pranked by comedian

3rd venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally