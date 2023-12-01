'Crack' in Y-Bridge is no crack, it's an intentional feature, says City of Akron

What looks like a crack that extends from the bottom of the bridge on up is not a crack, according to the City of Akron. It is a pin and hanger assembly joint.

What is that "crack" in the bridge connecting North Hill to downtown Akron? In short, it is no crack at all.

A Facebook post by the City of Akron explaining the logic behind a crack-like feature in bridge design recently went viral reaching upwards of 300 shares, 100 comments and more than 300 likes.

A sketch of the pin and hanger assembly joint that can be mistaken as a crack in the Y-bridge in Akron.

The crack is called a pin and hanger assembly, the city's Facebook post explains. This creates a joint that allows the bridge to expand and contract with the weather.

The bridge is safe to cross and behaves as designed. Each year the Ohio Department of Transportation inspects the bridge as part of an annual routine to ensure it and other bridges are up to code.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: City of Akron explains 'crack' in Y-Bridge is intentional in design