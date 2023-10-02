Cracked door leads police to bodies of brothers in apartment, SC officials say

Two bodies were found inside an apartment and the shooting victims were identified as brothers, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

On Saturday, both Richmond A. Fishburne, 32, and Dominique J. Fishburne, 30, were found inside the South Point Apartments, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell. That’s in Hanahan, where both brothers were residents, Hartwell said.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment complex, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a door cracked open and could smell gunpowder, before entering the apartment and finding the bodies, police said.

Both brothers died at the scene from the injuries they sustained in the shooting, according to Hartwell.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, Hartwell said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

Police said the shooting was a targeted incident, and there’s no threat to the rest of the community.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting, along with the coroner’s office.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit along with the Hanahan Fire and Rescue have assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 843-747-5711, ext. 0.