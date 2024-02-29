Cracked windshield on airplane prompts emergency landing at Logan Airport

Passengers were delayed on their international flight Wednesday night when their plane sustained a cracked windshield, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police say around 9:46 p.m., an American Airlines flight was diverted to Logan Airport due to a crack in the plane’s windshield. An alert 2 emergency was called and at 10:14 p.m., the flight landed without incident.

The plane was taxied to the gate under its own power.

Boston 25 News has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

It is unclear how long the passengers will be delayed for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

