A cracked windshield caused a United Airlines flight to unexpectedly land

A United Airlines flight heading from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., on Sunday was diverted due to a cracked windshield, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

After departing at 9:22 a.m. PST, the Boeing 737-800 jet landed in Denver after being in the air for almost three hours, according to FlightAware.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the carrier said the incident was “due to a maintenance issue.”

“After safely landing, customers deplaned normally and a plane change occurred,” the airline said. The 166 passengers and seven crew members boarded onto a Boeing 737-900 for the resumed journey to Dulles.

The flight departed Denver around 3 p.m. MST and landed in Dulles about four hours after its scheduled arrival time.

The incident occurred just days after the airline said its Boeing 737 Max 9s would return to the skies after a door plug broke loose during an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5 and left a gaping hole in the plane.

On Saturday, an American Airlines Airbus A320 “made a hard landing” on the runway at Maui’s Kahului Airport, injuring five passengers and one crew member.

