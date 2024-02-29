Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight to land at Logan Airport

BOSTON - An American Airlines flight bound for Spain was forced to divert to Logan Airport Wednesday night due to a cracked windshield, Massachusetts State Police said.



American Airlines Flight No. 94 took off from JFK Airport in New York and was headed to Madrid, Spain.



The flight landed safely in Boston at 10:14 p.m. The plane taxied to the gate under its on own power.



American Airlines said in a statement the plane was diverted "due to a maintenance issue," and upon landing in Boston was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team.



No injuries were reported. Passengers will depart for Madrid on Thursday morning on a replacement aircraft, the airline said.



"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," American Airlines said.

U.S. airline safety has been under renewed scrutiny after the door panel of an Alaska Airlines flight blew out in mid-air last month, just minutes after the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft had taken off from Portland, Oregon.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board determined that four bolts which were meant to hold the door plug in place were missing.

