I'm Still Laughing Over How Mad Customers Are At Cracker Barrel For Offering Impossible Meat

·1 min read

So there I was, minding my own business on the internet, when I came across this tweet about Cracker Barrel's new Impossible sausage breakfast:

It would appear that Cracker Barrel has updated their menu, offering plant-based, vegan Impossible sausage for those who don't eat pork. Hey, more options for their customers! Nobody could be mad about that, right?

A closeup of an Impossible sausage patty
WRONG! People are very mad!

One person said &quot;Send them back to Gates, we don't eat in a old country store for woke burgers&quot;
I checked out the Facebook post, and Cracker Barrel regulars are shocked and appalled that the restaurant would add menu items to broaden their customer base.

One person said &quot;Are you kidding me? Who do you think your customer base is? I still order the double meat breakfast and it's not event on the menu anymore&quot;
Something about the phrase "eating in them" really disturbs me:

One person said &quot;Not going to happen! Cracker Barrel use to be so good, we looked forward to eating in them but not anymore&quot;
At least this person still has Jack Daniels. Wait...whiskey is vegan too?!

A person said &quot;I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company&quot;
The capitalization here makes this one read like a Fall Out Boy song title:

A person says &quot;I used to love your store, now no way&quot; with random words capitalized and others uncapitalized
If only Cracker Barrel had done their research:

A comment saying &quot;Bad choice, do your research&quot;
After the initial wave of rage, others started flocking to the thread — which now has more than 7,500 comments — to make fun of the people who are so upset about a veggie patty.

A commenter sarcastically saying &quot;I also hate the idea of a menu having options that I specifically don't want to eat&quot;
We demand more barrels!

Another sarcastic commenter saying &quot;The fact you sell stuff other than crackers in barrels is why I'll never go here again&quot;
It's truly the kind of thing that can only happen on Facebook, and for that, we curse the day its creator arrived on Earth.

Someone wonders if &quot;Mark Zuckerburg envisioned that his little project to rate girls on the internet would turn into a forum for thousands of old people to yell at Cracker Barrel&quot;
Cracker Barrel's social media manager (who probably had a heck of a day) responded, expressing love for their customers. Presumably, even the irate ones.

Anyway, it seems like at least half the people on the post are having a good time:

Here's hoping the other half will recover emotionally.

